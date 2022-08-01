FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the last decade, Kyle Lindsay has led Bishop Luers as one of the most consistent programs in the state.

After a state title appearance in 2020, the Knights were one of three teams to split the SAC title in the regular season. A late comeback against Eastside came short for Bishop Luers as they saw their season end in the sectional title game.

With several of last year’s starters graduating, the Knights are out to prove that 2022 will be a reload, not a rebuild.

Entering 2022, the Knights lose a lot of offensive firepower to graduation, including All-State quarterback Carson Clark, wideout Brody Glenn and tailback Sir Hale. Lindsay anticipates RJ Hogue and junior Giovanny Jimenez to step in and earn the lion’s share of carries in the backfield.

Defensively, Bishop Luers returns a strong, veteran core. In the secondary, Nick Thompson, a Toledo commit, will aim to be a shutdown corner for the Knights.

Bishop Luers hosts Carroll in their season opener on Aug. 19.