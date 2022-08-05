FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Since taking over as head coach at Bishop Dwenger in 2018, Jason Garrett has continued the Saints’ history of excelling on the gridiron.

After winning their fifth straight sectional title last season, the Saints graduated over 30 seniors this past spring. Despite losing several key players, the expectations remain high for the Saints football program.

On offense, Sam Campbell takes over as the starting quarterback after Bohde Dickerson transferred to North Side High School. Campbell will be surrounded by talented skill players like running back/slot receiver Teddy Steele and wide receiver Stellan Ruston.

Defensively, the Saints get a boost in the secondary with the addition of Northrop transfer CJ Davis, who earned all-SAC honors last season. Defensive lineman Ashton Skarie will also look to terrorize opposing ball carriers.

Bishop Dwenger hosts Wayne in their season opener on Aug. 19.