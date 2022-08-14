WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Mike Smith is hoping the third time is the charm in his tenure at Woodlan. Entering his third year as head coach, Smith is noticing a different energy around the players.

“We’ve simplified things a lot, so there’s a lot more confidence,” Smith said. “I see more speed, I see more excitement. There’s a lot more kids out. The program’s really going in the right direction I think.”

The Warriors made some strides after winning just one game in Smith’s first season, finishing with a 3-7 record. The goal is to surpass that previous mark and get over the hump in a competitive ACAC.

Woodlan is returning a decent amount of starters on both sides of the ball, especially on offense. Coming back for his senior season is all-ACAC quarterback Jacob Snyder, who threw for for 1,809 yards and scored a combined 25 touchdowns last fall. Snyder is working with a new cast of wide receivers, but one name to watch for is DJ Gerig.

On defense, sophomore Carter Fleek’s ceiling is rising after being named second team all-ACAC last season. Jaxon Fleek and Austin Snyder will also look to lead the defense as part of the linebacker corps.

Woodlan opens the season against Eastside on Friday, Aug. 19.