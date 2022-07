SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WANE) – Chip Coldiron got the Whitko head coaching job right before the season started last fall, leaving little time for the players to get used to him and vice versa.

Now, with a year under his belt, Coldiron says the Wildcats are familiar with each other heading into the 2022 season – and he’s hoping that translates into more wins on Fridays this year.

Whitko went 1-9 overall last season. The Wildcats open this year August 19 at home against Prairie Heights.