FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sherwood Haydock enters his third year at Wayne with some momentum after last season’s playoff run to the sectional title game, and the Generals are looking to keep the wins coming in 2022.

The Generals bested Marion 27-13 in their 4A sectional opener last year then defeated Delta 40-27 in the semifinals to reach the sectional title game. While Wayne fell to Mississinewa 42-6 in week 12, Wayne (who went 4-8 overall) returns one of the top running backs in the area in senior Lamarion Nelson.

Last season Nelson rumbled for 1,671 yards and 13 touchdowns on 287 carries and will lead an offense looking for a new starting quarterback after Wayne staple Aiden Meek has graduated.

Defensively, the Generals return eight starters, including Khalen Kelsaw and Nehemiah Young to anchor the defensive line. Linebacker Cayden Rockford returns after racking up 85 tackles as a junior.

Wayne opens the season August 19 on the road at Bishop Dwenger.