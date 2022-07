SYRACUSE, Ind. (WANE) – The Wawasee football program is looking for its first winning season since 2014, and head coach Jon Reutebuch says he’s thought for years this is the group of seniors that will return the Warriors to their winning ways.

Reutebuch, entering his fourth season leading the program, and the Warriors went 1-9 overall last season.

Wawasee opens the season August 19 on the road at Tippecanoe Valley.