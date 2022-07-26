WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Through four seasons at Warsaw, Bart Curtis has built the Tigers into one of the top teams in the Northern Lakes Conference.

“We have a staff that understands what it is we’re trying to accomplish,” Curtis said. “Our kids work awfully hard. They’re a lot of fun to be around.”

However, the Tigers stumbled towards the end of the 2021 season. After winning seven of their first eight games, Warsaw dropped a de facto NLC title game to Concord, then was shut out by Carroll in the 6A sectional semifinal.

Heading into 2022, Warsaw hopes they are better prepared to handle adversity and get over the hump.

Offensively, Warsaw’s run-heavy scheme loses all-state running back Julius Jones. Expect German Flores-Ortega to the lion’s share of carries this season. Meanwhile, several starters return on defense, including safeties Morgan Johnson and Trey Koontz.

With most of the team’s core intact, the Tigers believe they’ll be as cool as a cat when the times get tough.

“A lot of our team is similar to the same people that played last season,” said Johnson. “So we all kind of know what the different teams are like because we’ve already played them once. So I think this year we have that mindset of we’ve done it before, we can do it again.”

Warsaw has a 3-game home stand to begin the season, starting with Michigan City on Aug. 19.