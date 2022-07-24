WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – For almost a decade, Southwood football has thrived as one of the top teams in the Three Rivers Conference. Following a strong 2020 season, a young Knights team went through growing pains on their way to a 5-6 finish.

With a more experienced team coming in, the Knights are out to return as the kings of the TRC in 2022.

Head coach Dave Snyder, who is entering his 12th season at Southwood, has noticed a motivated group throughout offseason workouts. Along with high attendance numbers, a larger group of underclassmen has helped improve the roster size compared to last season.

“Last year we had a little blip,” said Snyder. “We were low on numbers, but our numbers are back up, probably 75 percent attendance and all the stuff we’ve done this year.”

Perhaps one of the biggest strengths of this year’s team are in the trenches. Several starters from last year’s team play both offensive and defensive lineman, including Nevan Sharp and Jason Obrisek. The two hope to set the tone with their physicality along the line of scrimmage.

“We want to be the best,” said Oprisek, we want to compete for a state championship, and last year we come out, we do that. It hurts. That’s why we have 90-95 percent participation.”

Southwood opens the season on Aug. 19 at Rochester, with their home opener a week later against Oak Hill.