FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Participation numbers are up at Jack Weicker Stadium if Monday’s first practice of the season is any indication, as head coach Guy Lee is back for his second year leading the South Side football program.

The Archers went 1-8 last season, with that lone win coming in week two against Northrop while South’s game against Snider was cancelled due to a COVID issue.

Offensively, South Side has experience at key positions – including quarterback. Last fall as a junior quarterback Larrenz Tabron was named the team’s offensive MVP. Tabron will play behind an offensive line that could start five seniors when August 19 rolls around.

Michael King III will anchor both the offensive and defensive line for the Archers, and Lee says King will have to be a player opposing teams will have to game plan to stop defensively. Jayden Morris, a standout receiver as well, will be counted on to anchor a defensive backfield that has a fair share of experience.

South Side opens the season at home on August 19 against Concordia.