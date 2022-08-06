BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – The stars are burning bright in Berne for the South Adams football program. Through three straight sectional titles and an appearance in the Class A state finals in 2020, this year’s seniors have had a front row seat to the best years in program history.

Despite losing many seniors last spring, South Adams is still hunting for another historic campaign in 2022.

The Starfires return key starters on an offense that averaged 29 points per game last season. Owen Wanner is back for his senior season. Wanner will have Mav Summersett lining up in the backfield at running back. Together, the two hope to create a balanced offensive attack for South Adams.

On defense, Brady Beall returns after piling up 151 tackles in his junior season. Summersett will also line up at linebacker after racking up almost 140 tackles.

South Adams hosts Ohio’s Arcanum in their season opener on Aug. 19.