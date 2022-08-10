OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – For the last two seasons, Norwell has lived like royalty as one of the best teams in the Northeast 8 conference. The Knights’ only regular season losses the last two years were to conference champion Leo.

With several starters returning this fall, Norwell is aiming to take the NE8 throne, and perhaps go on a deep postseason run in Class 3A.

On offense, the Knights return key skill players like quarterback Lleyton Bailey and running backs Luke Graft, Jon Colbert and Trey Bodenheimer. Brody Bolyn, a Bowling Green commit, and Kyle Zeddis are among the top offensive linemen up front.

Defensively, Cade Shelton and Colbert can smother opposing receivers in the secondary. Both defensive backs snatched multiple interceptions last season. Bolyn and Bodenheimer will also play up front along the defensive line.

Norwell opens the season at Mississinewa on Aug. 19.