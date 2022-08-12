NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – After going 5-6 last season, the Bulldogs will look a lot different on the football field this fall the graduation of a huge senior class leaves many holes to fill for head coach Kyle Booher in his second season at New Haven.

Offensively, the Bulldogs have one of the most explosive players in the state in junior receiver Mylan Graham. Last year as a sophomore he tallied 40 receptions for 720 yards and 9 touchdowns. Graham’s college recruiting blew up in a hurry this summer, as Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, and Alabama were among the programs who offered him a scholarship.

Tight end James Hardy IV looks to play a bigger role offensively this year, and the Bulldogs do return three starters on the offensive line. However, they must replace all-conference selection Jakar Williams at quarterback after Williams threw for over 1,500 yards and rushed for over 500 more as a senior last year.

Defensively, Booher’s team returns two starters in lineman Jordan Dewalt and linebacker Chris Stewart.

New Haven opens the season August 19 at home against Marion.