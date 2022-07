NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – In year one under coach Alyx Brandewie the Squires won two games. In year two, the Squires doubled that total with four wins. Going into year three here in 2022 the hopes are high that Manchester can take another step forward and find themselves on the right side of .500 under Brandewie.

Manchester opens the season August 19 at home against North Miami.