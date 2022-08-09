LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a new cat in town leading Leo’s football program. After spending the last eight seasons at Northrop, Jason Doerffler is now in charge of the “Purple Pride.”

Doerffler’s arrival marks a new chapter for the Leo football program, which fell short in overtime in the sectional championship last fall. The Lions lose a talented class to graduation, which leaves the door for sophomores and juniors to step up this fall.

Defensive linemen DJ Allen and Landon Livingston, along with defensive back Rylan Crawford are off to play Division I college football. Linebackers Drew Baker and Alex Holcomb return to anchor the defense.

On offense, Leo is searching for new playmakers after losing quarterback Jackson Barbour and running back Mason Sherron. Doerffler will have at least one reliable starter in the trenches with senior Collin Butler.

Leo hosts Kokomo in their season opener on Aug. 19.