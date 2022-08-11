HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – There’s an excitement surrounding the Huntington North football program as the Vikings move from Kriegbaum Stadium to their new state-of-the art athletic complex – and fans are hoping that excitement equals more wins in the 2022 after going 2-8 last season.

Offensively, Bob Prescott enters his fourth season at Huntington North in search of a new starting quarterback. Junior Ian Wiley and sophomores Brodee Swaidner and Tony Decker are all vying for snaps under center. The Vikings are fairly well set at the running back positions, as Luke Teusch and Noah Wagner combined for almost 1,000 yards last year as sophomores.

In the trenches, Silas Updike, Coy Pefley, and Andrew Szelis will be among the players counted on to anchor the offensive and defensive lines.

The Vikings open the season at home August 19 against Eastbrook.