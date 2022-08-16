MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Back in 2020, Heritage won two games in then-new coach Casey Kolkman’s first season leading his alma mater. Last fall, the Patriots doubled that win total, going 4-6 overall. This fall, Patriots fans are hoping Heritage takes another step forward as Kolkman enters year three leading the program.

Heritage has the experience to earn the program’s first winning season since 2015, as 17 starters return for the Patriots.

Heritage opens the season August 19 at home against Bellmont.