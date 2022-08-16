GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Heading into the 2022 season the NECC big division title appears to be up for grabs yet again, and the Railroaders are hoping to state their claim to a conference crown this fall.

Chris DePew enters his 11th season leading his alma mater coming off a 4-6 campaign last year.

Garrett is looking to rebuild a defense that returns 3 to 4 starters, including senior linebacker Kyle Smith. Smith tallied 91 tackles last year and DePew says that the linebacking corp will be counted on to lead the GHS defense as a whole.

Offensively, quarterback Aaden Lytle threw for 1,267 yards and 6 touchdowns last year as a sophomore while rushing for 9 more scores. Running back Robert Koskie also returns for his seniors season after rushing for 907 yards and 7 TDs last fall despite missing time in 3 games due to an injury.

Garrett opens the season August 19 at home against Adams Central.