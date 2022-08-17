BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – Coming off the best season in program history the bar is set high for the Blazers as Todd Mason enters his sixth year leading Eastside football.

The Blazers went 13-1 last season, earning the program’s first-ever trip to semi-state. The Blazers were edged 17-14 in the 2A semi-state game by eventually state champion Andrean.

Offensively, the Blazers must replace all-state quarterback Laban Davis among many others, as five starters return on that side of the ball. Offensive lineman Dane Sebert and running back Dax Holman will be counted on to help lead the Blazers to the end zone.

Defensively, seven starters return for the Blazers including Sebert on the line and Holman at linebacker. Carsen Jacobs, who will also play quarterback, will head the secondary while Carson Days and Joey Eck will also be counted on up front.

Eastside opens the season August 19 at home against Woodlan.