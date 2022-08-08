KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Following a 6-3 season in 2021, the East Noble football program has to replace a talented group of graduated seniors if they want to continue to be in the mix for a Northeast Eight conference title.

6-foot-8 offensive lineman Chris Hood is now at Ball State, as is receiver Nick Munson, while receiver/defensive back Rowan Zolman signed with the Miami RedHawks. Nolan Rhoades, Trace Holliday, and Bryce Charles are among big time players that will need to be replaced.

Offensively, Zander Brazel is back at quarterback after starting as a sophomore. He threw for 1,209 yards and 12 touchdowns last fall and will be counted on to lead the unit as many skill positions players will be seeing their first significant varsity time. Even without Hood, center Easton Brown, guard Nate Terry, and tackle Zack Leighty provide experience along the offensive line.

Defensively, Damon Bentley returns at linebacker after racking up 61 tackles as a junior and will be counted on help lead on that side of the ball. Brown and Leighty also provide depth and experience on the defensive line.

Head coach Luke Amstutz begins his 11th season at East Noble on August 19 when the Knights host Plymouth.