WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – A new field, but many familiar faces – that’s a good way to describe what fans in Waterloo will see on Friday night during the football season when the DeKalb Barons take the field in 2022.

The Barons may be coming off a 2-9 season, but head coach Seth Wilcox does return nine starters on offense and eight on defense as he enters his third season leading the program.

Offensively, Tegan Irk is back for his third year as the starting quarterback. Last fall he threw for 1,506 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’ll have plenty of options to throw to, as receivers Donnie Wiley (36 reception/536 yards/9 TDs) and Logan Montoya (40/458/6) return, as well as big tight end Derek Overbay (30/366/4). There is also quite a bit of experience on the offensive line, led by junior Wyatt Birch.

Defensively, Liam Marzolf will lead the team up front, Blayde King will lead the linebackers, and Quentin Penrod is poised to guide the secondary.

DeKalb opens the season on August 19 at Angola.