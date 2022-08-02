FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a similar sound at Zollner Stadium as the Cadets prepare for the 2022 season as the voice of Tim Mannigel echoes on the sideline for Concordia Lutheran High School once again.

Mannigel stepped away from the program after 11 seasons as the head coach in March of 2021 to solely serve as the school’s athletic director – a post he’s held since 2017. After one season out of coaching, Mannigel is back leading the Cadets, who went 2-8 in Mike Eshbach’s lone year leading the program.

Mannigel is 60-67 overall at Concordia, leading the Cadets to the best season in school history when they won the 3A state title in 2016.

Mannigel inherits experience at the quarterback position, as senior Eli Mattox returns after throwing for 1,682 yards and 15 touchdowns last fall as a junior. While 6-foot-8, 340-pound senior Bubba Craig anchors an offensive line with experience, standout receivers Robert Johnson and Jace Parnin will needed be replaced.

Defensively, the Cadets will be young but senior cornerback Landon Kaschinske (40 tackles, 1 INT) and senior linebacker James Rusher (56 tackles, 2 INT) will be counted on to lead the unit.

The Cadets open the season August 19 on the road at South Side.