COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City won its first postseason game since 2014 last season, and the Eagles are looking to carry that momentum into the 2022 season while replacing some key standouts off last year’s 5-6 team due to graduation.

Four-year starting quarterback Greg Bolt signed with Saint Francis, so the Eagles will now rely on senior Colton Pieper to lead the offense under center. The good news is Pieper has talent at the skill positions around him, as running back Ethan Sievers tallied 1,057 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. Also returning are key pass-catchers in sophomore receiver Stratton Fuller (21 receptions, 345 yards, 7 touchdowns) and senior tight end Peyton Shearer (11 receptions, 294 yards, 3 touchdowns).

Defensively, Brett Fox returns six starters including defensive linemen Riley Tucker and Easton Carnahan, along with linebackers Josh Arntz and Dominic Chacon.

Columbia City opens the season August 19 at home against Churubusco.