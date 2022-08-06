BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Since taking over at Bluffton, Brent Kunkel has helped the Tigers stack winning seasons in the Allen County Athletic Conference. However, Bluffton took a step back last fall after finishing with a 4-6 record.

With a team heavily composed of juniors and seniors, Kunkel and his coaching staff are focused on overall development this season. Andrew Hunt, a junior wideout and safety, is also adopting this mindset.

“We’re young, so we can definitely improve a lot. We’re a really hard-working team, and we always want to get better, and I think that can really help us this year,” Hunt said.

Among the few seniors, watch for Anthony Cruz as he looks to take the lion’s share of carries at running back.

Bluffton opens the season against Northfield on Aug. 19.