DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Last fall, Nick Hall finally celebrated the taste of victory with Bellmont after beating DeKalb in their penultimate game of the regular season.

Heading into his third season as head coach, Hall hopes the Braves can celebrate more of those moments.

Bellmont will field a young team this fall on both sides of the ball as his roster has just five seniors. One of the top returning skill players is 2-way player Aidan Ford, who is competing for the starting quarterback job this season.

Offensive and defensive lineman Dylan Velez also returns for his junior season after being named to the all-Northeast 8 team last season. Braylon Braun is another lineman to watch in the trenches.

Bellmont opens the season at Heritage on Aug. 19.