ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – This fall, Angola’s football team will take the field on a brand new “Hornets nest.” The school unveiled a brand new turf field this month, and the team is hoping the new digs result in a new start for the program.

Angola is searching for new playmakers on offense after losing all-conference running back Finley Hasselman to graduation. One guy trying to answer that call is quarterback Tyler Call. The signal-caller threw for 867 yards and five touchdowns last season.

On defense, Angola returns half their starters, including leading tackler Wyatt Maggart.

Angola hosts two straight games to open the season, starting with DeKalb on Aug. 19.