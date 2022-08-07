MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – By the end of last November, Adams Central was the last team standing in northeast Indiana. The Flying Jets enjoyed an unforgettable ride to the Class A state finals, ultimately falling short against Indianapolis Lutheran.

After reaching the state’s biggest stage, Adams Central is poised to build on that success this fall.

Head coach Michael Mosser loses two of his best ball carriers, Blake Heyerly and Alex Currie, to graduation. Those that will step up on offense include veteran quarterback Ryan Black and Gavin Cook.

On defense, the Jets return solid starters such as linebackers Keegan Bluhm and Ryan Tester.

Adams Central opens the season at Garrett on Aug. 19.