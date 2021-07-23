2021 Media Day: NE8 Interviews

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Check out these interviews from all eight Northeast Eight Conference Teams at 2021 Northeast Indiana High School Football Media Day!

Bellmont Braves
2020 Record: 0-8
Head Coach: Nick Hall

Columbia City Eagles
2020 Record: 6-4
Head Coach: Brett Fox

DeKalb Barons
2020 Record: 2-6
Head Coach: Seth Wilcox

East Noble Knights
2020 Record: 9-4
Head Coach: Luke Amstutz

Huntington North Vikings
2020 Record: 3-7
Head Coach: Bob Prescott

Leo Lions
2020 Record: 10-2
Head Coach: Jared Sauder

New Haven Bulldogs
2020 Record: 5-5
Head Coach: Kyle Booher

Norwell Knights
2020 Record: 10-2
Head Coach: Josh Gerber

