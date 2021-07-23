2021 Media Day: NE8 Interviews

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Check out these interviews from all eight Northeast Eight Conference Teams at 2021 Northeast Indiana High School Football Media Day!
Bellmont Braves
2020 Record: 0-8
Head Coach: Nick Hall
Columbia City Eagles
2020 Record: 6-4
Head Coach: Brett Fox
DeKalb Barons
2020 Record: 2-6
Head Coach: Seth Wilcox
East Noble Knights
2020 Record: 9-4
Head Coach: Luke Amstutz
Huntington North Vikings
2020 Record: 3-7
Head Coach: Bob Prescott
Leo Lions
2020 Record: 10-2
Head Coach: Jared Sauder
New Haven Bulldogs
2020 Record: 5-5
Head Coach: Kyle Booher
Norwell Knights
2020 Record: 10-2
Head Coach: Josh Gerber