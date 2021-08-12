2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Woodlan Warriors

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Mike Smith is back and ready for roll for his second season leading the Woodlan football program after posting a 1-9 record with a young team in his first go-round.

A good place to start is with the return of quarterback Jake Snyder and an offensive line that returns five players with starting experience. Last fall as a sophomore Snyder threw for 1,051 yards and 8 touchdowns while running for 5 more scores. Ethan Vardaman returns at receiver after tallying 30 receptions for 176 yards and a TD last fall while six-foot-seven Joe Reidy provides a big and athletic target.

Woodlan will be looking to improve an offense that averaged 8.8 points a game last season and was shut out in three of its first five contests.

Defensively, Vardaman’s return will help steady the secondary while Beau Brooks could play a big role up front for the Warriors.

Woodlan opens the season August 20 at home against Leo.

