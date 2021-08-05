2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Wayne Generals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After making his return to the Summit Athletic Conference last fall, head coach Sherwood Haydock is ready to run it back in 2021 with a Wayne Generals program looking to build off last year’s 2-9 record.

Haydock has experience at the quarterback position, as senior Aidan Meek returns after throwing for 834 yards and 6 touchdowns last season. Junior Chris Trimble also bring experience under center, having thrown for 184 yards and 4 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Also returning on offense is running back Shawn Collins, who rushed for 722 yards and scored 7 total touchdowns last fall.

Defensively, the Generals return a wealth of experience at the linebacker position group, with Arthur Mhoon (91 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks in 2020), Avant Rogers (50 tackles, 9 TFL), and Tizelle Thomas (24 tackles) leading the way.

Wayne opens the season August 20 at home against Bishop Dwenger.

