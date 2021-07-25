2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Wawasee Warriors

Syracuse, Ind. (WANE) – Led by third-year Head Coach Jon Reutebuch, Wawasee football will look to improve on the 3-7 record the Warriors posted a season ago.

With a goal of making a run in the Northern Lakes standings, Wawasee will rely on leadership from a small, but experienced seniors like quarterback and defensive Back combo Lucas Ringler and running back/linebacker combo Nathan Larson. This is a must with the team’s leading passer, rusher, and receiver all graduating at the end of this year.

Wawasee will open the new season at home against Tippecanoe Valley on August 20th.