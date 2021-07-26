2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Warsaw Tigers

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – It was Warsaw that led the entire Northern Lakes Conference in the standings last season and with 17 seniors returning for one last ride in 2021, the Tigers believe a first place conference record and more could be possible.

Along with the double-digit number of seniors that will return this year, Warsaw also had eight sophomore starters on defense last season that now come back with another year of experience under the belt.

Head Coach Bart Curtis told WANE-TV at the 2021 media day last Friday that defense, but more specifically, the big plays on defense will be a major focus for the Tigers. The added experience and veteran leadership should help.

Warsaw starts the season at home on August 20th against Dublin Coffman.