WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Expect an all new version of the Apaches when Wabash football returns to the gridiron this fall.

With previous head coach Adam Handley now at Plymouth, Ryan Carmichael now has the reins of the football program. Carmichael may be sliding into a new position, but he won’t be a stranger to this year’s roster. Over the last 15 years, Carmichael worked in various roles as a positional coach and as offensive coordinator.

The first-year head coach has taken in tidbits from each of his predecessors, from the X’s and O’s to learning how to relate with the players.

“As I’ve learned, accept the things that we’ve done well from each group, and we’ve seen improvement every year,” Carmichael said. “While I’m new, we have a foundation and a set of expectations as they’ve grown up with me.”

As for the team itself, keep an eye on skill players like senior Collin Price and junior Trevor Daughtry. With a good mix of upperclassmen at the skill players, the team hopes to improve from a 2-7 record last season.

“We just got to learn to compete better,” said Daughtry. “We’d get down in some games and just get down on each other and bicker. It’s going to change this year, and we just got to look to fight and compete.”

Wabash opens the season with two straight road games at Maconquah on Aug. 19 and Alexandria on Aug. 26. The Apaches’ home opener is on Sept. 2 against Manchester.