2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Southwood Knights

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – For the third year in a row, Southwood finished the regular season undefeated in 2020 but brought back the Knights’ first sectional championship since 2017.

A lot of Southwood’s success last season came from a special senior class. Quarterback Alex Farr threw for 2,295 yards with 31 touchdowns his final year and most of those passes were to his teammate Carson Rich, who caught 901 yards through the air along with 15 touchdowns.

This season it’s up to the underclassmen that were able to experience those “big time” situations to step up and fill the voids the team needs. A big strength for this year’s Knights team will be three offensive linemen that return from the year before.

Southwood opens the season against Rochester on August 20th.