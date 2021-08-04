2021 Highlight Zone Preview: South Side Archers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a new guy in charge at Jack Weicker Stadium as Guy Lee takes over a South Side program looking to return to prominence in the Summit Athletic Conference.

Lee takes over for Roosevelt Norfleet, who stepped down after seven seasons. Norfleet’s team went 2-9 last year and 10-63 during his tenure.

Lee is no stranger to the sideline in northeast Indiana. A Bellmont High School graduate, Lee has previously been an assistant coach at South Side in the 1990s and served as an assistant at Heritage from 2011-14. He’s also coached at the semi-pro level and in indoor football.

The Archers will return some faces that are familiar to SAC football fans, as senior quarterbacks Roosevelt Norfleet III and Quincy English return. English threw for 447 yards last year with 5 touchdowns while Norfleet tallied 477 yards passing with 4 TD passes and 2 rushing scores.

Two names to know on defense are lineman Trevor Hapner and linebacker Jaylen Lattimore. Hapner tallied 89 tackles with one interception at two fumble recoveries as a junior while Lattimore. a linebacker, registered 44 tackles and a one fumble recovery.

South Side opens the season August 20 at Concordia.