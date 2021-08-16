2021 Highlight Zone Preview: South Adams Starfires

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Adams’ season came to a close last year at Lucas Oil Stadium in the Class 1A State Championship game. The Starfires came up short in a 41-40 loss to Covenant Christian that ended with a failed two-point conversion.

South Adams is now tasked with filling the gaps of the 18 seniors, 12 all-conference selections, that graduated. Included in the graduating numbers is record-breaking quarterback James Arnold. As a senior Arnold threw for 3,968 yards and 47 touchdowns. He will be replaced by one of his favorite targets last year. Aidan Wanner will transition from a wide receiver role to the quarterback of the offense.

Other notable players that return this year include Trey Schoch, Jordan Hinshaw and Sam Plattner among others.

South Adams begins week one at Winchester on August 20th.