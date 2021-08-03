2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Snider Panthers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider ended last season with a 5-5 overall record and finished near the middle of the pack in conference standings. With more experienced guys coming back for this year, the Panthers have set the expectation high and will go for Snider’s 18th conference championship starting week one.

“We made a lot of mistakes that young guys make that we hopefully have learned from and can apply to playing in this season and not make those same mistakes.” Head Coach Kurt Tippmann said.

It starts with the Seniors on this team and leading that charge is Indiana commit Demon Moore and Purdue commit Domanick Moon.

“We’ve been working hard, fly this is the season so that we can achieve and accomplish our goals that we want to achieve.” Moon said.

“We focus more as a team, and like we’re just dedicated to it now, Like last year, we, I just felt like as a team we weren’t like coming together this year with, that’s all, everybody wants to just to win.” Moore added.

Snider kicks off the season at North Side on August 20th.