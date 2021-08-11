2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Norwell Knights

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – A season ago, Norwell danced with a chance of ending the program’s six-year drought of a sectional championship. The impressive 10-2 year ended in a 24-0 loss to Concordia in the sectional title game.

Now, the Knights are tasked with finding possible replacements for graduated seniors like quarterback/defensive back Eli Riley, running back/linebacker combo Max Ringger, Isaiah Brege, Joel Rinkenberger and Quinn Dreiband.

A few notable returners for this year’s Norwell Knights are Brody Bolyn, Bo Morgan, Luke Graft, Drew Ringger and more.

Norwell opens the season against Jennings County on August 20th.