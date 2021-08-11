2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Norwell Knights

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – A season ago, Norwell danced with a chance of ending the program’s six-year drought of a sectional championship. The impressive 10-2 year ended in a 24-0 loss to Concordia in the sectional title game.

Now, the Knights are tasked with finding possible replacements for graduated seniors like quarterback/defensive back Eli Riley, running back/linebacker combo Max Ringger, Isaiah Brege, Joel Rinkenberger and Quinn Dreiband.

A few notable returners for this year’s Norwell Knights are Brody Bolyn, Bo Morgan, Luke Graft, Drew Ringger and more.

Norwell opens the season against Jennings County on August 20th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss