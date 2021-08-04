2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Northrop Bruins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Headed into the 2021 season of high school football, Northrop plans to use the experience its young team acquired the season before and apply it to not only start strong but also be able carry that momentum throughout the entire season into October.

On offense, the real test will be the guys up front. On top of the new offensive linemen, Northrop will also be tasked with trying to replace the 2020 Euell Wilson Award recipient Damarius Cowen. In his senior year, Cowen rushed for 1602 yards.

Head Coach Jason Doerffler says this team is headed in the right direction. The returning players have done well stepping up and filling those roles.

“The focus and the goal for every team is the postseason and we want to be playing our best in October and that’s not going to happen overnight. It’s going to be a daily grind and a daily process.” Doerffler said.

With a 4-6 record in 2020, the Bruins streak of seasons below a .500 winning record stretched to 18 years in a row. Redemption is on the mind at Northrop.

Bruins begin play with Homestead on August 20th.