2021 Highlight Zone Preview: North Side Legends

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a 2020 season where North Side was one of the most dynamic teams in the SAC, the Legends will look a bit different at the top as former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson Jr. takes over for Mike Brevard as the head coach at Chambers Field.

North Side, who went 5-6 last fall, is looking for its first winning season since 2013. The Legends open the 2021 season on August 20 at home against Snider. North Side bested the Panthers 47-17 in week one last year.

Offensively, the Legends must replace graduated quarterback Duce Taylor. Taylor, now a freshman at Morgan State, threw for 3,033 yards and 33 TDs last season. Also graduated is running back Ja’suan Lambert, as the St. Francis signee rushed for over 1,500 yards last season.

Junior Brashawn Bassett is slated to take over at QB, and he will have some talented pass-catchers to throw to as senior Jordan Turner (63 receptions, 838 yards, 7 TDs) and sophomore Brauntae Johnson (36/596/7 TDs) return.