2021 Highlight Zone Preview: New Haven Bulldogs

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a new but familiar voice calling the shots at John Young Stadium as Kyle Booher takes over as the head coach of the New Haven football program after serving as an assistant under Jimmy Linn the past three seasons.

This won’t be Booher’s first head coaching job, as he led the Madison-Grant program for three seasons from 2015-17. New Haven went 15-17 under Linn, winning five games each season.

A good starting point will be long-time starting quarterback Jakar Williams. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound QB threw for 1,758 yards and 22 TDs last year while adding 460 yards and 7 TDs on the ground. Stepping into bigger roles this season will be sophomore receiver Mylan Graham (14 receptions/253 yards/3 TDs in 2020) and running back Jerrell Jackson (485 yards, 5 TDs).

Senior Avyonn Creech will be counted on to help anchor an offensive line that returns just two starters.

Defensively, the Bulldogs will have to replace one of the NE8’s best linebackers in Dre Wright, who is now play at the University of Findlay. Isaac Carswell and Michael King will be counted on to step up at linebacker, while Trevien Thomas and Quantri Sanders give the Bulldogs Friday night experience in the defensive backfield.

The Bulldogs open the season at home August 20 against Garrett.