2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Manchester Squires

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Head Coach Alyx Brandewie is back for his second year at the helm of Manchester football and he returns a major class of underclassmen that have gone from inexperienced rookies at the varsity level to promising veterans.

The Squires finished at 2-8 last season which makes the 11th straight losing season for the Squires. However. 15 starters from that team come back this year including senior running back Braxton Ream, senior wide receiver Seth Gaerte and junior quarterback Brock Casper.

A winning season would be the first since 2009 and a sectional championship would be the first since 1992, but the first order of business is ending the six-game losing streak the team finished 2020 on.

Manchester opens the season at North Miami on August 20th.