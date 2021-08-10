2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Leo Lions

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – After going 10-2 last fall the bar is set for what could a special group of seniors at Leo, as the Lions are poised to defend their Northeast Eight title in 2021.

If ‘defense wins championships’ the Lions may be destined to bring home some hardware, as Leo returns a number of key players from a unit that yielded just 7.6 points a game while racking up six shutouts in 2020. 6-foot-7 defensive end D.J. Allen has committed to play at Rutgers, and will team with Landen Livingston to give the Lions a formidable 1-2 punch on the defensive line. Tanner Jackson and Carson Hoeppner provide leadership at linebacker, while Illinois State commit Rylan Crawford returns in the defensive backfield after tallying five interceptions last season.

Offensively, Jackson Barbour returns for his third season as Leo’s starting quarterback and he will have a number of weapons at his disposal. Senior Kaeden Miller (689 yards, 8 TDs in 2020) leads a deep group of running backs that includes a healthy Mason Sheron. Crawford tallied 19 receptions for 356 yards and 5 TDs last year as a receiver. Meanwhile, Livingston will be tasked with keeping Barbour clean in the pocket, as the 6-foot-5, 280-pound senior has verbally committed to play college football at West Virginia University and was voted on to the 2020 WANE-TV Fab 15 as a junior.

Leo opens the 2021 season on August 20 at Woodlan.