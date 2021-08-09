2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Huntington North Vikings

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Vikings are looking to usher in a new era within the football program as Huntington North is hoping to be in its new stadium by the end of the season here in the fall of 2021 – and they hope to do it while posting HNHS’s first winning record since 2009.

Head coach Bob Prescott enters his third season at the helm coming off a 3-7 campaign in 2020.

With last year’s starting quarterback Reid Johnson having graduated senior Keagan Landrum takes over at QB. He’ll be looking to get the football to senior jack-of-all-trades Cam McCarver, who tallied 21 receptions for 262 yards and a touchdown last season but will see a lot of action out of the backfield this season. Bailey Landrum will also be counted on to produce from his tight end spot.

Defensively, McCarver will lead from his linebacker spot along with Keagan Landrum. Bailey Landrum will help anchor the defensive line, while Alex Gallegos will be counted on to provide experience in the secondary.

Huntington North opens the season August 20 on the road at Eastbrook.