2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Homestead Spartans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE-15’s highlight zone previews continue with a look at this year’s Homestead Spartans football team.

After coming off a strong 10-2 overall record (8-1 conference play) there should see some new faces mixed with some familiar ones at key positions this year for the Spartan’s offense. Losing last year’s starting QB Evan Ormsby and the team’s leading rusher Braeden Hardwick to graduation, the time has come for the younger guys to step up. A veteran guy that could help the adjustment process is leading receiver and western Michigan commit, Nate Anderson.

Head Coach Chad Zolman added, “Their work ethic has been tremendous and so that’s something we’ve really been impressed with. Compared to last year we had so much more time to get ready and I think they’ve embraced that.”

Homestead opens up week one at Northrop on August 20th.