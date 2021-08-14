2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Heritage Patriots

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – In his second year as head coach at his alma mater, Casey Kolkman isn’t too concerned about the wins and losses, but rather the effort put forth both on and off the field by the Patriots.

Heritage finished the 2020 schedule with a 2-6 record, one win ending a five-year losing streak to county rival Woodlan. Unfortunately, Heritage could not play a portion of the regular season because of a pause in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This season, Heritage returns 15 starters including Bryce Barker, Payton Fields, Eric Rogers and Rylan Whitacre, just to name a few.

Heritage will open the season with Eastside on August 20th.