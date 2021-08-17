2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Eastside Blazers

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – With a combined record of 20-5 the past two seasons and a sectional championship in 2019, the 2021 group of Blazers will rely on a group of veterans, mixed with some new faces, to continue the success seen in years past.

Eastside returns 12 seniors this season to help led the team including 2020 WANE-TV Fab 15 selection quarterback Laban Davis. As a junior, Davis recorded 41 total touchdowns along with 1,693 yards passing and 1,270 yards rushing.

With last year’s main running back Matt Firestine graduated, junior Dax Holman plans to do a majority of the heavy-lifting when it comes to Eastside’s ground and pound game-plan in 2021.

On defense, Kyler Bibbee will be a familiar name at linebacker. The senior finished last season with 84 tackles, two forced fumbles and two sacks.

Eastside opens the season on Friday at Heritage.