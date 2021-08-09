2021 Highlight Zone Preview: East Noble Knights

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A Class 4A state runner-up trophy in 2019 and a regional championship appearance last fall, East Noble football brings back 17 seniors that have experienced the highs and lows of big time situations and want more for their final season.

A few names that should be regulars on the Highlight Zone this season are all-state selection Rowan Zolman, all-conference selection Nick Munson, three-year starter, all-conference pick Kainon Carico, all-state Ball State commit Chris Hood and of course senior lineman Bryce Charles.

Not to look to far into the season, but another sectional championship would be the program’s third in a row.

East Noble starts week one at Plymouth.