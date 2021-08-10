2021 Highlight Zone Preview: DeKalb Barons

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb finished the 2020 campaign with a 2-6 record under Head Coach Seth Wilcox in his first season with the program. Taking over a program in the midst of a pandemic is tough and the DeKalb graduate experienced it.

The Barons picked up some steam towards the end of last year by revenging a win over Angola in the first round of sectionals before falling to East Noble by a touchdown in the sectional semifinals.

With a large class of seniors graduated, DeKalb will rely on the underclassmen that got the opportunity to play a-year-ago to step up and fill in the missing pieces. The team feels as if youth could be an advantage when it comes to speed and endurance.

Notable returning seniors include Mitch Snyder, Nick Conrad, Nate Williams, Landon Armstrong, Josh Nichols and Brayton Schackow.

DeKalb opens the season with Angola on August 20th.