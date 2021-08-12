2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Columbia City Eagles

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – It was a tale of two seasons in Columbia City, as the Eagles won their first six games in 2020 only to drop their final four to finish 6-4 overall in Brett Fox’s seventh season leading the program.

Few teams in the state could boast more experience at quarterback, as Greg Bolt enters his fourth year as the starting QB. The six-foot-five, 215-pounder threw for 1,685 yards last season with 21 touchdown tosses. Bolt also led Columbia City in rushing with 789 yards and 9 TDs.

Bolt is just part of an experienced offense in Columbia City, as the Eagles return the bulk of their offensive line as well as senior running back Abe Barrera (768 yards, 5 TDs) and receiver Hunter Herron (29 receptions/472 yards/5 TDs).

Defensively, Columbia City’s most experienced position group is the linebacking corp, where Ryan Elsten (70 tackles) and Kaden Ward (65 tackles) both return.

The Eagles open the season August 20 on the road at Churubusco.