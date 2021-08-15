2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Churubusco Eagles

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Churubusco played a lot of underclassmen last fall, posting a 4-4 overall record. The good news is last year’s youngsters come back with experience, making the Eagles ones of the teams to beat in the NECC Small Division.

No player on the Busco squad looms larger than all-state lineman Hunter Bianski. The six-foot, 225-pounder returns to anchor both the offensive and defensive line for coach Paul Sade. Last year Bianski racked up 89 tackles, including 21.5 tackles for loss, while scooping up four fumble recoveries on defense. Offensively, he’s the lone starter back protecting quarterback Riley Burhoff.

Last year as a sophomore Buroff threw for 736 yards and 7 touchdowns, but he’s not the only experienced player in Busco’s offensive backfield. Junior Wyatt Marks (723 rushing yards, 11 TDs) and senior Nick Nondorf (626 combined yards, 7 offensive touchdowns) give Buroff a number of weapons.

Churubusco opens the season August 20 at home against Columbia City.